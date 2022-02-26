Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $120.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

