Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Tops $398,953.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. Navcoin has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $398,953.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002528 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013100 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007862 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,923,410 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

