Neblio Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $114,466.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00015665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004111 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,992,776 coins and its circulating supply is 18,705,377 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

