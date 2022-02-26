Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.32% of Neogen worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $36.23 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

