Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $15.39 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $15.39 million and $757,604.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,187.73 or 0.99982457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00076847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023181 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00306971 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

