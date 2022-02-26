Netbox Coin Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $264,592.18 and $1,800.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00084603 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,728,588 coins and its circulating supply is 78,911,246 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

