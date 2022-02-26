NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.02

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.02 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.80). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.83), with a volume of 74,195 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £12.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.15.

NetScientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

