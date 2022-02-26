Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.65.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

