Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00084893 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

