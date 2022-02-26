Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Reaches $479.87 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $479.87 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.83 or 0.07077070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,185.90 or 0.99977793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 482,492,209 coins and its circulating supply is 482,491,610 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.