New BitShares Price Hits $0.0114 on Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and $1.74 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.49 or 0.07163809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.59 or 0.99817326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

