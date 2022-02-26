New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock Position Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.46% of New Mountain Finance worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

