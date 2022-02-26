New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

