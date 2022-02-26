News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,582 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in News by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $665,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

