Newton Coin Project Achieves Market Cap of $4,331.92 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $4,331.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

