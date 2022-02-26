Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Down 10.5%

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile (OTC:NXHSF)

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

