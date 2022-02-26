NEXT (NEXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $282.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $487,854.49 and approximately $282.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00275335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015788 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001813 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

