NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $566.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $549.50 million and the highest is $576.80 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $228.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

NEX opened at $7.19 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

