NFTb (NFTB) Price Tops $0.12

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $262,541.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.95 or 0.07015741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,571.39 or 0.99820092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.