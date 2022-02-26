NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,437.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $327,043.47 and $2,437.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,674.91 or 0.04338023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00109997 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 195 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.