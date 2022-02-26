Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

