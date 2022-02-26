Nimiq (NIM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,920.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.87 or 0.07075712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00282533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00806311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00073299 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00396842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00218541 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,598,133,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,983,883,151 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

