Nimiq Tops One Day Volume of $1.06 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $24.89 million and $1.06 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,633.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.47 or 0.07039229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00274936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.21 or 0.00802971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00072491 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00397224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00215186 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,600,407,605 coins and its circulating supply is 8,986,157,605 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

