Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.