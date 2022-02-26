NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.86. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 191,859 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

About NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

