Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.
NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.
Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
