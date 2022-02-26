Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.52

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.35. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 29,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

