Node Runners (NDR) Price Tops $13.14

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $322,854.97 and approximately $18,296.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $13.14 or 0.00033750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00110624 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.