Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $1.92. 6,383,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

