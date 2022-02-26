Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.91

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.91 and traded as high as $37.19. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 9,131 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $308.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $1,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 105,606 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

