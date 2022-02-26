Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.91

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.91 and traded as high as $37.19. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 9,131 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $308.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.43%.
Northeast Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBN)
Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.
