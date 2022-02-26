Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.72. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 195,960 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.94 million and a PE ratio of -27.20.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

