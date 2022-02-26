Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.05

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.05 ($3.40) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.47). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 250.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.
About Northgate (LON:NTG)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.