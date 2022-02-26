Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Northrop Grumman worth $514,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $409.67 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.60 and a fifty-two week high of $411.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,436 shares of company stock worth $1,348,065 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

