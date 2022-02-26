Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 414136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.