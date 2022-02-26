Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 414136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

