Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.61% of Novan worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novan alerts:

Shares of Novan stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.06. Novan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novan Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.