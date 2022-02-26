Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $265.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax traded as low as $65.45 and last traded at $72.07, with a volume of 19222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.49.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,878 shares of company stock worth $7,493,353. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

