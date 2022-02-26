NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. 2,549,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

