NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.07

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and traded as low as $12.32. NSK shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 9,288 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.03.
NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.
