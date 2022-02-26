NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 381,415 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
