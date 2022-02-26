NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Financial Survey

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 4.36% 9.43% 3.73% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NTT DATA and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

CI&T has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTT DATA and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.22 $722.33 million $0.70 27.19 CI&T $185.57 million 11.68 $24.76 million N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

