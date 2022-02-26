NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,908,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 146,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

