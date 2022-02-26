Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.12). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share.
In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTNX stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.
