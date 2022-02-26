Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at C$103.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.32. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$66.05 and a 12 month high of C$103.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.