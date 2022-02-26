NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $241.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average is $253.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

