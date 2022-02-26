NXM (NXM) Price Tops $92.64 on Top Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $92.64 or 0.00237862 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $612.04 million and approximately $88.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,887,742 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,350 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

