O3Swap (O3) Market Cap Hits $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.10 or 0.07076489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.79 or 0.99996601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003080 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

