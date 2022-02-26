Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $825.54 million and $164.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

