Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 179,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,431,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Shares of OAS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

