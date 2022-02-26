Obtala (LON:OBT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.90.
Obtala Company Profile (LON:OBT)
