Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.
In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
